SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 7 6 0 1 0 13 24 13 Peoria 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 6 Huntsville 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19 Knoxville 6 3 2 1 0 7 20 18 Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 17 17 Pensacola 5 3 2 0 0 6 10 10 Macon 6 2 2 1 1 6 11 15 Evansville 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 22 Quad City 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 22 Roanoke 7 1 5 1 0 3 17 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3, OT

Quad City 3, Evansville 2, OT

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

