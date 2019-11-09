SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|13
|24
|13
|Peoria
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|22
|9
|Huntsville
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|22
|19
|Knoxville
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|20
|18
|Birmingham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|17
|17
|Pensacola
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|10
|10
|Macon
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|14
|20
|Evansville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|16
|22
|Quad City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|15
|22
|Roanoke
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|17
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Peoria 5, Macon 3
Huntsville 4, Knoxville 3, OT
Quad City 3, Evansville 2, OT
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1
Peoria at Macon, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.