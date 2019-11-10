SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|27
|11
|Fayetteville
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|13
|24
|13
|Knoxville
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|27
|23
|Huntsville
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|27
|26
|Pensacola
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|13
|12
|Birmingham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|19
|20
|Quad City
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|19
|22
|Macon
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|16
|25
|Evansville
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|16
|26
|Roanoke
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|17
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Peoria 5, Macon 2
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2, OT
Quad City 4, Evansville 0
Knoxville 7, Huntsville 5
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
