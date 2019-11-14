Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

November 14, 2019 1:13 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 7 7 0 0 0 14 27 11
Fayetteville 7 6 0 1 0 13 24 13
Knoxville 7 4 2 1 0 9 27 23
Huntsville 8 4 3 0 1 9 27 26
Pensacola 6 4 2 0 0 8 13 12
Birmingham 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 20
Quad City 7 3 3 1 0 7 19 22
Macon 8 2 4 1 1 6 16 25
Evansville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 26
Roanoke 7 1 5 1 0 3 17 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

