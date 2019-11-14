SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 7 7 0 0 0 14 27 11 Fayetteville 7 6 0 1 0 13 24 13 Knoxville 7 4 2 1 0 9 27 23 Huntsville 8 4 3 0 1 9 27 26 Pensacola 6 4 2 0 0 8 13 12 Birmingham 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 20 Quad City 7 3 3 1 0 7 19 22 Macon 8 2 4 1 1 6 16 25 Evansville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 26 Roanoke 7 1 5 1 0 3 17 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.