SPHL At A Glance

November 15, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 8 7 0 1 0 15 30 15
Peoria 7 7 0 0 0 14 27 11
Knoxville 8 5 2 1 0 11 31 26
Huntsville 8 4 3 0 1 9 27 26
Pensacola 6 4 2 0 0 8 13 12
Birmingham 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 20
Quad City 7 3 3 1 0 7 19 22
Macon 9 2 5 1 1 6 19 29
Evansville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 26
Roanoke 8 1 6 1 0 3 19 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 2

Knoxville 4, Macon 3

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

