SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|8
|7
|0
|1
|0
|15
|30
|15
|Peoria
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|27
|11
|Knoxville
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|31
|26
|Huntsville
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|28
|28
|Quad City
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|21
|23
|Pensacola
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|13
|12
|Birmingham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|19
|20
|Macon
|9
|2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|19
|29
|Evansville
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|16
|26
|Roanoke
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|19
|33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 2
Knoxville 4, Macon 3
Quad City 2, Huntsville 1
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
