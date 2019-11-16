SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 8 7 0 1 0 15 30 15 Peoria 8 7 0 0 1 15 30 15 Knoxville 8 5 2 1 0 11 31 26 Huntsville 9 4 4 0 1 9 28 28 Quad City 8 4 3 1 0 9 21 23 Pensacola 6 4 2 0 0 8 13 12 Birmingham 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 20 Evansville 9 3 5 1 0 7 20 29 Macon 9 2 5 1 1 6 19 29 Roanoke 8 1 6 1 0 3 19 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 2

Knoxville 4, Macon 3

Quad City 2, Huntsville 1

Advertisement

Evansville 4, Peoria 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.