SPHL At A Glance

November 17, 2019 7:26 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 9 8 0 0 1 17 33 17
Fayetteville 9 8 0 1 0 17 34 18
Knoxville 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 26
Pensacola 8 6 2 0 0 12 21 18
Birmingham 8 4 2 2 0 10 24 23
Quad City 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 31
Huntsville 10 4 5 0 1 9 28 30
Evansville 10 3 6 1 0 7 22 32
Macon 10 2 6 1 1 6 22 34
Roanoke 9 1 7 1 0 3 22 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 5, Macon 3

Knoxville 2, Huntsville 0

Pensacola 3, Quad City 2, OT

Peoria 3, Evansville 2

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 5, Quad City 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

