SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|17
|33
|17
|Fayetteville
|9
|8
|0
|1
|0
|17
|34
|18
|Knoxville
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|26
|Pensacola
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|21
|18
|Birmingham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|24
|23
|Quad City
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|10
|27
|31
|Huntsville
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|28
|30
|Evansville
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|22
|32
|Macon
|10
|2
|6
|1
|1
|6
|22
|34
|Roanoke
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|22
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Birmingham 5, Macon 3
Knoxville 2, Huntsville 0
Pensacola 3, Quad City 2, OT
Peoria 3, Evansville 2
Pensacola 5, Quad City 4
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.