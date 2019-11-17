SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 9 8 0 0 1 17 33 17 Fayetteville 9 8 0 1 0 17 34 18 Knoxville 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 26 Pensacola 8 6 2 0 0 12 21 18 Birmingham 8 4 2 2 0 10 24 23 Quad City 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 31 Huntsville 10 4 5 0 1 9 28 30 Evansville 10 3 6 1 0 7 22 32 Macon 10 2 6 1 1 6 22 34 Roanoke 9 1 7 1 0 3 22 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 5, Macon 3

Knoxville 2, Huntsville 0

Advertisement

Pensacola 3, Quad City 2, OT

Peoria 3, Evansville 2

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 5, Quad City 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.