SPHL At A Glance

November 22, 2019 9:41 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 9 8 0 1 0 17 34 18
Peoria 9 8 0 0 1 17 33 17
Knoxville 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 26
Pensacola 8 6 2 0 0 12 21 18
Huntsville 11 5 5 0 1 11 30 31
Birmingham 8 4 2 2 0 10 24 23
Quad City 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 31
Evansville 10 3 6 1 0 7 22 32
Macon 10 2 6 1 1 6 22 34
Roanoke 10 1 7 2 0 4 23 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1, OT

Evansville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

