SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fayetteville
|9
|8
|0
|1
|0
|17
|34
|18
|Peoria
|9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|17
|33
|17
|Knoxville
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|26
|Pensacola
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|21
|18
|Huntsville
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|30
|31
|Birmingham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|24
|23
|Quad City
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|10
|27
|31
|Macon
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|26
|36
|Evansville
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|24
|36
|Roanoke
|10
|1
|7
|2
|0
|4
|23
|39
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1, OT
Macon 4, Evansville 2
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
