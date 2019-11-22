SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 9 8 0 0 1 17 33 17 Fayetteville 10 8 1 1 0 17 35 22 Knoxville 10 7 2 1 0 15 36 26 Pensacola 9 6 3 0 0 12 21 21 Birmingham 9 5 2 2 0 12 28 24 Huntsville 11 5 5 0 1 11 30 31 Quad City 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 31 Macon 11 3 6 1 1 8 26 36 Evansville 11 3 7 1 0 7 24 36 Roanoke 10 1 7 2 0 4 23 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1, OT

Macon 4, Evansville 2

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

