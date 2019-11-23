SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 10 9 0 0 1 19 37 20 Fayetteville 10 8 1 1 0 17 35 22 Knoxville 11 8 2 1 0 17 41 30 Huntsville 12 6 5 0 1 13 34 33 Pensacola 10 6 3 1 0 13 25 26 Birmingham 9 5 2 2 0 12 28 24 Quad City 11 4 4 3 0 11 30 35 Evansville 12 4 7 1 0 9 28 38 Macon 12 3 7 1 1 8 28 40 Roanoke 11 1 8 2 0 4 25 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1, OT

Macon 4, Evansville 2

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0

Advertisement

Peoria 4, Quad City 3, OT

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 4, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Pensacola 4, OT

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville 4, Roanoke 2

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.