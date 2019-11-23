SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|10
|9
|0
|0
|1
|19
|37
|20
|Fayetteville
|10
|8
|1
|1
|0
|17
|35
|22
|Knoxville
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|36
|26
|Huntsville
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|34
|33
|Pensacola
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|21
|21
|Birmingham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|28
|24
|Quad City
|11
|4
|4
|3
|0
|11
|30
|35
|Evansville
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|28
|38
|Macon
|12
|3
|7
|1
|1
|8
|28
|40
|Roanoke
|11
|1
|8
|2
|0
|4
|25
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1, OT
Macon 4, Evansville 2
Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0
Peoria 4, Quad City 3, OT
Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1
Evansville 4, Macon 2
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Huntsville 4, Roanoke 2
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
