SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|11
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|43
|23
|Fayetteville
|10
|8
|1
|1
|0
|17
|35
|22
|Knoxville
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|41
|30
|Huntsville
|12
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|34
|33
|Pensacola
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|25
|26
|Birmingham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|28
|24
|Quad City
|12
|4
|5
|3
|0
|11
|33
|41
|Evansville
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|28
|38
|Macon
|12
|3
|7
|1
|1
|8
|28
|40
|Roanoke
|11
|1
|8
|2
|0
|4
|25
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1, OT
Macon 4, Evansville 2
Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0
Peoria 4, Quad City 3, OT
Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1
Evansville 4, Macon 2
Knoxville 5, Pensacola 4, OT
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Huntsville 4, Roanoke 2
Peoria 6, Quad City 3
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
