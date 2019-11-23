Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

November 23, 2019 11:17 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 11 10 0 0 1 21 43 23
Fayetteville 10 8 1 1 0 17 35 22
Knoxville 11 8 2 1 0 17 41 30
Huntsville 12 6 5 0 1 13 34 33
Pensacola 10 6 3 1 0 13 25 26
Birmingham 9 5 2 2 0 12 28 24
Quad City 12 4 5 3 0 11 33 41
Evansville 12 4 7 1 0 9 28 38
Macon 12 3 7 1 1 8 28 40
Roanoke 11 1 8 2 0 4 25 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1, OT

Macon 4, Evansville 2

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0

Peoria 4, Quad City 3, OT

Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 4, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Pensacola 4, OT

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville 4, Roanoke 2

Peoria 6, Quad City 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

