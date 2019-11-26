SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 11 10 0 0 1 21 43 23 Fayetteville 11 9 1 1 0 19 40 24 Knoxville 11 8 2 1 0 17 41 30 Huntsville 12 6 5 0 1 13 34 33 Pensacola 10 6 3 1 0 13 25 26 Birmingham 10 5 3 2 0 12 30 29 Quad City 12 4 5 3 0 11 33 41 Evansville 12 4 7 1 0 9 28 38 Macon 12 3 7 1 1 8 28 40 Roanoke 11 1 8 2 0 4 25 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Macon at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.