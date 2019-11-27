Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

November 27, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 11 10 0 0 1 21 43 23
Fayetteville 11 9 1 1 0 19 40 24
Knoxville 11 8 2 1 0 17 41 30
Huntsville 12 6 5 0 1 13 34 33
Pensacola 10 6 3 1 0 13 25 26
Birmingham 10 5 3 2 0 12 30 29
Quad City 12 4 5 3 0 11 33 41
Evansville 12 4 7 1 0 9 28 38
Macon 12 3 7 1 1 8 28 40
Roanoke 11 1 8 2 0 4 25 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

