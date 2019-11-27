SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 11 10 0 0 1 21 43 23 Fayetteville 11 9 1 1 0 19 40 24 Knoxville 12 9 2 1 0 19 48 32 Pensacola 11 7 3 1 0 15 31 29 Huntsville 12 6 5 0 1 13 34 33 Birmingham 10 5 3 2 0 12 30 29 Quad City 12 4 5 3 0 11 33 41 Evansville 13 4 8 1 0 9 30 45 Macon 13 3 8 1 1 8 31 46 Roanoke 11 1 8 2 0 4 25 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville 7, Evansville 2

Pensacola 6, Macon 3

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

