SPHL At A Glance

November 28, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 11 10 0 0 1 21 43 23
Fayetteville 11 9 1 1 0 19 40 24
Knoxville 12 9 2 1 0 19 48 32
Pensacola 11 7 3 1 0 15 31 29
Huntsville 12 6 5 0 1 13 34 33
Birmingham 10 5 3 2 0 12 30 29
Quad City 12 4 5 3 0 11 33 41
Evansville 13 4 8 1 0 9 30 45
Macon 13 3 8 1 1 8 31 46
Roanoke 11 1 8 2 0 4 25 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville 7, Evansville 2

Pensacola 6, Macon 3

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

