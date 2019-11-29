Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
SPHL At A Glance

November 29, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 12 10 1 1 0 21 46 25
Peoria 11 10 0 0 1 21 43 23
Knoxville 12 9 2 1 0 19 48 32
Huntsville 13 7 5 0 1 15 38 33
Pensacola 11 7 3 1 0 15 31 29
Birmingham 11 5 4 2 0 12 30 33
Quad City 12 4 5 3 0 11 33 41
Evansville 13 4 8 1 0 9 30 45
Macon 13 3 8 1 1 8 31 46
Roanoke 12 1 9 2 0 4 26 49

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 0

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

