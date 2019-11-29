Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

November 29, 2019 10:58 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 12 11 0 0 1 23 47 23
Fayetteville 12 10 1 1 0 21 46 25
Knoxville 13 9 3 1 0 19 52 39
Pensacola 11 7 3 1 0 15 31 29
Huntsville 14 7 6 0 1 15 38 37
Birmingham 11 5 4 2 0 12 30 33
Evansville 14 5 8 1 0 11 33 45
Quad City 13 4 6 3 0 11 33 44
Macon 13 3 8 1 1 8 31 46
Roanoke 13 2 9 2 0 6 33 53

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 0

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Knoxville 4

Evansville 3, Quad City 0

Peoria 4, Huntsville 0

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

