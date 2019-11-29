SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|12
|11
|0
|0
|1
|23
|47
|23
|Fayetteville
|12
|10
|1
|1
|0
|21
|46
|25
|Knoxville
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|52
|39
|Pensacola
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|31
|29
|Huntsville
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|38
|37
|Birmingham
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|30
|33
|Quad City
|12
|4
|5
|3
|0
|11
|33
|41
|Evansville
|13
|4
|8
|1
|0
|9
|30
|45
|Macon
|13
|3
|8
|1
|1
|8
|31
|46
|Roanoke
|13
|2
|9
|2
|0
|6
|33
|53
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 1
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 0
Roanoke 7, Knoxville 4
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Peoria 4, Huntsville 0
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
