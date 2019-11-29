SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 12 11 0 0 1 23 47 23 Fayetteville 12 10 1 1 0 21 46 25 Knoxville 13 9 3 1 0 19 52 39 Pensacola 12 8 3 1 0 17 34 31 Huntsville 14 7 6 0 1 15 38 37 Birmingham 12 5 5 2 0 12 32 36 Evansville 14 5 8 1 0 11 33 45 Quad City 13 4 6 3 0 11 33 44 Macon 13 3 8 1 1 8 31 46 Roanoke 13 2 9 2 0 6 33 53

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 0

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Knoxville 4

Evansville 3, Quad City 0

Peoria 4, Huntsville 0

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

