The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

November 30, 2019 11:18 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 13 11 1 0 1 23 47 26
Fayetteville 13 10 2 1 0 21 47 29
Knoxville 14 10 3 1 0 21 56 40
Pensacola 13 9 3 1 0 19 38 33
Huntsville 15 8 6 0 1 17 41 37
Birmingham 13 6 5 2 0 14 35 38
Evansville 15 6 8 1 0 13 37 48
Quad City 14 4 7 3 0 11 36 48
Macon 14 3 9 1 1 8 33 50
Roanoke 14 2 10 2 0 6 35 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Knoxville 4

Evansville 3, Quad City 0

Peoria 4, Huntsville 0

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1

Pensacola 4, Macon 2

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 4, Quad City 3

Huntsville 3, Peoria 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

