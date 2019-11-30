SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|13
|11
|1
|0
|1
|23
|47
|26
|Fayetteville
|13
|10
|2
|1
|0
|21
|47
|29
|Knoxville
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|56
|40
|Pensacola
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|38
|33
|Huntsville
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|41
|37
|Birmingham
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|35
|38
|Evansville
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|33
|45
|Quad City
|13
|4
|6
|3
|0
|11
|33
|44
|Macon
|14
|3
|9
|1
|1
|8
|33
|50
|Roanoke
|14
|2
|10
|2
|0
|6
|35
|56
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Roanoke 7, Knoxville 4
Evansville 3, Quad City 0
Peoria 4, Huntsville 0
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 1
Pensacola 4, Macon 2
Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Huntsville 3, Peoria 0
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
