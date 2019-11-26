Sports on TV

Listen Live Sports

November 26, 2019 9:16 pm
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 25
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group A, Luque, Paraguay

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Western Michigan vs. Yale, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Seattle vs. Bucknell, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Georgia vs. Dayton, First Round, Maui, Hawaii

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, First Round, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State, First Round, Fort Myers, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

BTN – Kent State at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Richmond vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Butler vs. Missouri, First Round, Kansas City, Mo.

SEC — Chattanooga at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Louisiana Tech at Indiana

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Bradley vs. Northwestern, First Round, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at Chaminade

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, First Round, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNEWS — Legends Classic: Auburn vs. New Mexico, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: UCLA vs. Brigham Young, First Round, Maui, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBA — Utah at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Oklahoma City at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Baltimore at LA Rams

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa —

Tuesday, November 26
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Regional Championship, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

ESPNU — Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancún Challenge: Wichita State vs. South Carolina, Cancún, Mexico

7 p.m.

BTN — New Jersey Tech at Rutgers

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

FS1 — Central Michigan at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancún Challenge: Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia, Cancún, Mexico

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Michigan at Northern Illinois

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at Brigham Young

NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.

NBA — LA Clippers at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow, Group D

3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Group A —

Wednesday, November 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Iowa State vs. Michigan, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Mississippi vs. Penn State, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Consolation, Cancún, Mexico

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, Nassau, Bahamas

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Championship, Cancún, Mexico

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Nassau, Bahamas

11 p.m.

FS1 — Las Vegas Classic: Oregon State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

8 p.m.

SEC — Kentucky at Louisiana State

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Columbus

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Valencia FC, Group H

3 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Liverpool, Group E —

Thursday, November 28
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Maryland, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Harvard, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Providence, Anaheim, Calif.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Barclays Center Classic: Memphis vs. North Carolina State, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Fairfield vs. Southern California, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, Quarterfinal, Anaheim, Calif.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

8 p.m.

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Iowa, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania, Anaheim, Calif.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Pepperdine vs. Arizona, Anaheim, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: San Diego State vs. Creighton, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Mississippi State

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland

NFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.

FOX — Chicago at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Dallas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans at Atlanta —

Friday, November 29
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Florida State vs. Tennessee, Niceville, Fla.

SEC — Alabama (Birmingham) at Kentucky

8 p.m.

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

BTN — Morgan State at Ohio State

ESPNEWS — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

SEC — Marshall at Florida

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, Niceville, Fla.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

ESPNU — Utah State at St. Mary’s (Calif.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Virginia Tech at Virginia

CBSSN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Texas Tech at Texas

FS1 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at Memphis

CBSSN — Boise State at Colorado State

4 p.m.

FOX — Washington State at Washington

FS1 — TBA

4:15 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBA — New Orleans at Oklahoma City

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Washington at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NBC — NY Rangers at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Schalke —

Saturday, November 30
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, Abu Dhabi, United Arab

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

FS2 — Wagner at St. John’s

2 p.m.

FS2 — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston College at Richmond

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Florida International at Marshall

ESPN — Clemson at South Carolina

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Ohio State at Michigan

FS1 — TBA

SEC — Louisville at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Minnesota

BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

CBS — Alabama at Auburn

CBSSN — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NFL — Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Southern vs. Grambling State, New Orleans

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

SEC — Florida State at Florida

8 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego State

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

11 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Army at Hawaii

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn State

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Women’s 10km

GOLF
4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland

LUGE
2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIL: World Cup, Women’s Singles, Lake Placid, N.Y.

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBA — Indiana at Philadelphia

SKIING
12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Giant Slalom

3:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Giant Slalom

9 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Downhill

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Watford at Southampton —

Sunday, December 1
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab

9 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Awards Show

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Third Place Match

4 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Final

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

SEC — Air Force at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

SEC — Austin Peay at Kentucky

5 p.m.

BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — La Salle at Villanova

7 p.m.

BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Selection Special

GOLF
4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland

LUGE
5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cincinnati, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Washington at Carolina

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami, Green Bay at NY Giants, Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, San Francisco at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, Oakland at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New England at Houston

RUGBY
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Gloucester (taped)

SKIING
12:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Slalom

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Super G

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Slalom

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United

11:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — SERIE A: Bologna at Napoli

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg —

