Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, November 25
|BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group A, Luque, Paraguay
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Western Michigan vs. Yale, First Round, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Seattle vs. Bucknell, First Round, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Georgia vs. Dayton, First Round, Maui, Hawaii
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, First Round, Maui, Hawaii
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State, First Round, Fort Myers, Fla.
BTN – Kent State at Ohio State
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Richmond vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Butler vs. Missouri, First Round, Kansas City, Mo.
SEC — Chattanooga at Tennessee
BTN — Louisiana Tech at Indiana
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Bradley vs. Northwestern, First Round, Fort Myers, Fla.
ESPNU — Kansas at Chaminade
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, First Round, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNEWS — Legends Classic: Auburn vs. New Mexico, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: UCLA vs. Brigham Young, First Round, Maui, Hawaii
NBA — Utah at Milwaukee
NBA — Oklahoma City at Golden State
ESPN — Baltimore at LA Rams
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa —
|Tuesday, November 26
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Regional Championship, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii
ESPNU — Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Consolation, Brooklyn, N.Y.
CBSSN — Cancún Challenge: Wichita State vs. South Carolina, Cancún, Mexico
BTN — New Jersey Tech at Rutgers
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii
FS1 — Central Michigan at DePaul
CBSSN — Cancún Challenge: Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia, Cancún, Mexico
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Western Michigan at Northern Illinois
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Pepperdine at Brigham Young
NBA — LA Clippers at Dallas
NBCSN — Dallas at Chicago
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow, Group D
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Group A —
|Wednesday, November 27
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Iowa State vs. Michigan, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Maui, Hawaii
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Mississippi vs. Penn State, Brooklyn, N.Y.
CBSSN — Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Consolation, Cancún, Mexico
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Fort Myers, Fla.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, Nassau, Bahamas
CBSSN — Cancún Challenge: Teams TBD, Championship, Cancún, Mexico
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla.
ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. Seton Hall, Nassau, Bahamas
FS1 — Las Vegas Classic: Oregon State vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas
ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Maui, Hawaii
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
SEC — Kentucky at Louisiana State
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
ESPN — LA Lakers at New Orleans
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Columbus
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Valencia FC, Group H
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Liverpool, Group E —
|Thursday, November 28
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Maryland, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Harvard, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Providence, Anaheim, Calif.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Barclays Center Classic: Memphis vs. North Carolina State, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Fairfield vs. Southern California, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNEWS — Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, Quarterfinal, Anaheim, Calif.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Iowa, Las Vegas
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania, Anaheim, Calif.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Pepperdine vs. Arizona, Anaheim, Calif.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: San Diego State vs. Creighton, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Mississippi State
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland
FOX — Chicago at Detroit
CBS — Buffalo at Dallas
NBC — New Orleans at Atlanta —
|Friday, November 29
|AUTO RACING
|3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Consolation, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — TBA
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Florida State vs. Tennessee, Niceville, Fla.
SEC — Alabama (Birmingham) at Kentucky
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
BTN — Morgan State at Ohio State
ESPNEWS — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.
SEC — Marshall at Florida
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.
ESPNU — Utah State at St. Mary’s (Calif.)
ABC — Virginia Tech at Virginia
CBSSN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Texas Tech at Texas
FS1 — TBA
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
ABC — Cincinnati at Memphis
CBSSN — Boise State at Colorado State
FOX — Washington State at Washington
FS1 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland
NBA — New Orleans at Oklahoma City
NBA — Washington at LA Lakers
NBC — NY Rangers at Boston
FS2 — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Schalke —
|Saturday, November 30
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab
ESPN2 — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, Abu Dhabi, United Arab
|BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Semifinal
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Semifinal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS2 — Wagner at St. John’s
FS2 — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown
NBCSN — Boston College at Richmond
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.
ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Florida International at Marshall
ESPN — Clemson at South Carolina
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Ohio State at Michigan
FS1 — TBA
SEC — Louisville at Kentucky
ABC — Wisconsin at Minnesota
BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
CBS — Alabama at Auburn
CBSSN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NFL — Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic
FOX — TBA
SEC — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
NBCSN — Southern vs. Grambling State, New Orleans
ESPN — Texas A&M at Louisiana State
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ABC — TBA
SEC — Florida State at Florida
FOX — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego State
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
CBSSN — Army at Hawaii
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
BTN — Minnesota at Penn State
|CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Women’s 10km
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland
NBC — FIL: World Cup, Women’s Singles, Lake Placid, N.Y.
NBA — Indiana at Philadelphia
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Giant Slalom
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Giant Slalom
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Downhill
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBC — Premier League: Watford at Southampton —
|Sunday, December 1
|AUTO RACING
|8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Awards Show
|BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Third Place Match
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Final
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — TBA
SEC — Air Force at Tennessee
ESPNU — TBA
SEC — Austin Peay at Kentucky
BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — La Salle at Villanova
BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota
ESPN — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
ESPNU — NCAA Selection Special
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cincinnati, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Washington at Carolina
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami, Green Bay at NY Giants, Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, San Francisco at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona
CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, Oakland at Kansas City
NBC — New England at Houston
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Gloucester (taped)
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Slalom
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Super G
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women’s Slalom
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City
FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United
ESPNEWS — SERIE A: Bologna at Napoli
FS1 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg —
