Sports on TV

November 29, 2019 12:56 pm
 
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, December 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami at Illinois

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBA — Utah at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBA — Chicago at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at FSV Mainz —

Tuesday, December 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Peter’s at St. John’s

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Vermont at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Northwestern at Boston College

SEC — Butler at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oral Roberts at Creighton

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Bradley at Memphis

ESPN2 — Florida State at Indiana

ESPNU — Rutgers at Pittsburgh

SEC — New Orleans at Louisiana State

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Michigan State

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona State at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New Orleans

10 p.m.

TNT — Portland at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley —

Wednesday, December 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pennsylvania at Villanova

7 p.m.

CBSSN — South Carolina at Massachusetts

FS2 — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Xavier

SEC — Florida A&M at Tennessee

7:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Nebraska at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas Tech at DePaul

9 p.m.

FS2 — Jacksonville at Marquette

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at North Carolina State

ESPNU — Wake Forest at Penn State

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio State at North Carolina

11 p.m.

CBSSN — California at San Francisco

11:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Duke at Nebraska

9 p.m.

BTN — Clemson at Iowa

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, first round, New Providence, Bahamas

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, first round, Sydney

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, first round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

NBA — LA Lakers at Utah

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United —

Thursday, December 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

SEC — Furman at Auburn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

BTN — Virginia at Rutgers

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Connecticut at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ESPN — Maryland at North Carolina State

SEC — Iowa State at Alabama

8 p.m.

BTN — Louisville at Ohio State

9 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

CBSSN — NJCAA: Teams TBD, Championship, Pittsburg, Kan.

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, first round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, second round, New Providence, Bahamas

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, second round, Sydney

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBA — Houston at Toronto

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at Chicago

NFL — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal —

Friday, December 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Providence at Rhode Island

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern California at Texas Christian

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — Pac-12 Championship: Teams TBD, Santa Clara, Calif.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Penn State at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal

FIGURE SKATING
9 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Final, Turin, Italy (taped)

GOLF
3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, third round, New Providence, Bahamas

5 p.m.

GOLF — Father/Son Challenge: Pro-Am, Orlando, Fla. (taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, third round, Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland

SKIING
11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Frankfurt

SWIMMING
7 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Open: Finals, Atlanta —

Saturday, December 7
BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan, Brooklyn, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Ohio State

ESPNU — Arizona at Baylor

FOX — Florida at Butler

FS1 — West Virginia at St. John’s

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at St. Joseph’s

4 p.m.

SEC — Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Memphis at Alabama (Birmingham)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Kansas

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Arkansas at Western Kentucky

ESPNU — Missouri at Temple

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Marquette at Kansas State

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgetown at Southern Methodist

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Big 12 Championship: Teams TBD, Arlington, Texas

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA: Teams TBD, Championship

3:30 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: Teams TBD

4 p.m.

CBS — SEC Championship: Teams TBD, Atlanta

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Teams TBD

7:30 p.m.

ABC — ACC Championship: Teams TBD, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

FOX — Big Ten Championship: Teams TBD, Indianapolis

FIGURE SKATING
9 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Final, Turin, Italy (taped)

GOLF
2:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas

5 p.m.

GOLF — Father/Son Challenge: Day, Orlando, Fla. (taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, final round, Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
8 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Christian Brothers (Calif.) vs. Oskaloosa (Iowa)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: From Washington

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBA — Cleveland at Philadelphia

RUGBY
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Northampton vs. Leinster

SKIING
11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Mönchengladbach

FS2 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City

SWIMMING
7 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Open: Finals, Atlanta —

Sunday, December 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita State

4 p.m.

SEC — Northwestern State at Louisiana State

ESPNU — Jerry Colangelo Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Dayton, Phoenix

5 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

FS1 — Buffalo at DePaul

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Jerry Colangelo Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Liberty, Phoenix

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Iowa State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee

SEC — West Virginia at Mississippi State

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, San Jose, Calif.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Final, Turin, Italy (taped)

GOLF
2:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

11 a.m.

GOLF — Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, Denver at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Washington at Green Bay, Detroit at Minnesota, San Francisco at New Orleans

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Jacksonville

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Oakland, Kansas City at New England, Pittsburgh at

Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at LA Rams

RUGBY
1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Sale vs. Exeter

SKIING
5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City Aston Villa

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Cologne at FC Union Berlin

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Brighton

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Bologna —

