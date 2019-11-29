Sports on TV

|Adv30
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, December 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami at Illinois
ESPN2 — Clemson at Minnesota
NBA — Utah at Philadelphia
NBA — Chicago at Sacramento
ESPN — Minnesota at Seattle
FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at FSV Mainz —
|Tuesday, December 3
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. Peter’s at St. John’s
CBSSN — Vermont at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Northwestern at Boston College
SEC — Butler at Mississippi
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Oral Roberts at Creighton
CBSSN — Bradley at Memphis
ESPN2 — Florida State at Indiana
ESPNU — Rutgers at Pittsburgh
SEC — New Orleans at Louisiana State
ESPN — Duke at Michigan State
CBSSN — Arizona State at San Francisco
TNT — Dallas at New Orleans
TNT — Portland at LA Clippers
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Nashville
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley —
|Wednesday, December 4
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pennsylvania at Villanova
CBSSN — South Carolina at Massachusetts
FS2 — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Xavier
SEC — Florida A&M at Tennessee
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Nebraska at Georgia Tech
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Texas Tech at DePaul
FS2 — Jacksonville at Marquette
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at North Carolina State
ESPNU — Wake Forest at Penn State
ESPN — Ohio State at North Carolina
CBSSN — California at San Francisco
ESPN2 — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Duke at Nebraska
BTN — Clemson at Iowa
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, first round, New Providence, Bahamas
GOLF — PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, first round, Sydney
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, first round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
NBA — LA Lakers at Utah
NBCSN — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United —
|Thursday, December 5
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|9 p.m.
SEC — Furman at Auburn
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
BTN — Virginia at Rutgers
FS1 — Connecticut at Seton Hall
ESPN — Maryland at North Carolina State
SEC — Iowa State at Alabama
BTN — Louisville at Ohio State
ESPN — Syracuse at Michigan
CBSSN — NJCAA: Teams TBD, Championship, Pittsburg, Kan.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, first round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, second round, New Providence, Bahamas
GOLF — PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, second round, Sydney
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
NBA — Houston at Toronto
FOX — Dallas at Chicago
NFL — Dallas at Chicago
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal —
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
FS1 — Iowa at Michigan
ESPN2 — Providence at Rhode Island
ESPN2 — Southern California at Texas Christian
ABC — Pac-12 Championship: Teams TBD, Santa Clara, Calif.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio State
FS1 — Penn State at Michigan
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Final, Turin, Italy (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, third round, New Providence, Bahamas
GOLF — Father/Son Challenge: Pro-Am, Orlando, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, third round, Sydney
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
ESPN — Denver at Boston
ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped)
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Frankfurt
NBCSN — U.S. Open: Finals, Atlanta —
|Saturday, December 7
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
ESPNU — Arizona at Baylor
FOX — Florida at Butler
FS1 — West Virginia at St. John’s
ESPNU — Boston College at Notre Dame
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
ESPN2 — Villanova at St. Joseph’s
SEC — Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky
BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier
CBSSN — Memphis at Alabama (Birmingham)
ESPN2 — Colorado at Kansas
CBSSN — Arkansas at Western Kentucky
ESPNU — Missouri at Temple
ESPN2 — Marquette at Kansas State
ESPNU — Georgetown at Southern Methodist
ABC — Big 12 Championship: Teams TBD, Arlington, Texas
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
CBSSN — Conference USA: Teams TBD, Championship
ABC — American Athletic Championship: Teams TBD
CBS — SEC Championship: Teams TBD, Atlanta
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Teams TBD
ABC — ACC Championship: Teams TBD, Charlotte, N.C.
FOX — Big Ten Championship: Teams TBD, Indianapolis
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Final, Turin, Italy (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas
GOLF — Father/Son Challenge: Day, Orlando, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, final round, Sydney
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|8 a.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — Christian Brothers (Calif.) vs. Oskaloosa (Iowa)
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, Washington
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: From Washington
NBA — Cleveland at Philadelphia
|RUGBY
|12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Northampton vs. Leinster
NBCSN — FIS: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped)
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Mönchengladbach
FS2 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City
NBCSN — U.S. Open: Finals, Atlanta —
|Sunday, December 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at South Carolina
ESPNU — Wichita State
SEC — Northwestern State at Louisiana State
ESPNU — Jerry Colangelo Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Dayton, Phoenix
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
FS1 — Buffalo at DePaul
ESPNU — Jerry Colangelo Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Liberty, Phoenix
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Washington
ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Iowa State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee
SEC — West Virginia at Mississippi State
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, San Jose, Calif.
|CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Final, Turin, Italy (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
GOLF — Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla.
NBC — Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, Orlando, Fla.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Buffalo, Cincinnati at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, Denver at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Washington at Green Bay, Detroit at Minnesota, San Francisco at New Orleans
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Jacksonville
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Oakland, Kansas City at New England, Pittsburgh at
Arizona
NBC — Seattle at LA Rams
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Sale vs. Exeter
NBC — FIS: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colo. (taped)
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Lake Louise, Alberta (taped)
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City Aston Villa
FS1 — Bundesliga: Cologne at FC Union Berlin
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Brighton
FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen
ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Bologna —
