Sports on TV

|Monday, November 18
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah Valley at Kentucky
BTN — Charleston Southern at Michigan State
ESPNU — Hawaii at Illinois
SEC — Colgate at Auburn
BTN — Stetson at Ohio State
NBA — G-League Tip-off: Raptors 905 vs. Maine Red Claws
ESPN — Kansas City at LA Chargers
ESPNEWS — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Ireland vs. Denmark, Group D, Dublin —
|Tuesday, November 19
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — NIT Season Tip-Off: Bucknell vs. Penn State, New York
CBSSN — Virginia at Connecticut
SEC — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Louisiana State
BTN — Fairfield at Maryland
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBA — Portland at New Orleans
NBA — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at St. Louis
NBCSN — Edmonton at San Jose
ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group C, Frankfurt, Germany
FS1 — CONCACAF Nations League: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, George Town, Cayman Islands —
|Wednesday, November 20
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Princeton at Indiana
FS1 — Columbia at St. John’s
BTN — The Citadel at Illinois
CBSSN — Brigham Young at Boise State
ESPNU — St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, Sacramento, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
SEC — Missouri at Kentucky
SEC — Florida at Auburn
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, first round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ESPN — Golden State at Dallas
ESPN — Boston at LA Clippers
NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers —
|Thursday, November 21
|AUTO RACING
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Miami, Charleston, S.C.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph’s, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Mississippi State, Conway, S.C.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, Conway, S.C.
BTN — North Florida at Iowa
ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, New York
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Towson vs. Xavier, Charleston, S.C.
BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Buffalo vs. Connecticut, Charleston, S.C.
ESPN2 — Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, New York
ESPN — North Carolina State at Georgia Tech
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, St. Simons, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, Naples, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, second round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
TNT — Portland at Milwaukee
TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix
FOX — Indianapolis at Houston
NFL — Indianapolis at Houston —
|Friday, November 22
|AUTO RACING
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
FS1 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T, Montego Bay, Jamaica
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Maryland (Baltimore County) vs. Eastern Michigan Montego Bay, Jamaica
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: North Texas vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.
BTN — George Mason at Maryland
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Utah State, Montego Bay, Jamaica
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Charleston, S.C.
FS1 — Morehead State at Butler
SEC — Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky
FS1 — Cal Poly at Creighton
SEC — South Dakota at Arkansas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Colorado State at Wyoming
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, St. Simons, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, second round, Naples, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, third round, Dubai, United Arab
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN — San Antonio at Philadelphia
ESPN — Houston at LA Clippers
FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund
FS2 — Liga MX: León vs. Tijuana —
|Saturday, November 23
|AUTO RACING
|6:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia at Massachusetts, Semifinal, Montville, Connecticut
FS2 — Florida A&M at Seton Hall
FS2 — Robert Morris at Marquette
FS2 — Pennsylvania at Providence
BTN — Jacksonville State at Purdue
BTN — TBA
CBSSN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
FOX — Penn State at Ohio State
FS1 — TBA
SEC — TBA
NBCSN — Boston College at Notre Dame
BTN — TBA
CBS — Texas A&M at Georgia
CBSSN — Southern Methodist at Navy
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPNEWS — Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NFL — North Texas at Rice
FOX — TBA
SEC — TBA
CBSSN — Miami at Florida International
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
SEC — TBA
FOX — TBA
CBSSN — Boise State at Utah State
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, St. Simons, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, Naples, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, final round, Dubai, United Arab
NBA — New Orleans at Utah
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Ospreys (taped)
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Juventus at Atalanta
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Werder Bremen
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped) —
|Sunday, November 24
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Grey Cup: Teams TBD, Calgary
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — TBA
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan, Montego Bay, Jamaica
ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, consolation, Montville, Connecticut
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, consolation, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Conway, S.C.
FS1 — North Florida at Creighton
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, consolation, Montville, Connecticut
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, consolation, Charleston, S.C.
BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa
ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Seventh Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
SEC — Lamar at Kentucky
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay, Jamaica
BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh Place Game, Conway, S.C.
SEC — Rutgers at Louisiana State
ESPN — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County), Montego Bay, Jamaica
ESPN2 — Clemson vs. Texas Christian, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at Ohio State
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.
SEC — Missouri at Tennessee
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
SEC — Mississippi at Texas A&M
ESPNU — MEAC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, Naples, Fla. (taped)
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup (taped)
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Miami at Cleveland, Oakland at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Detroit at Washington, Seattle at Philadelphia
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Tennessee
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at New England
NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco
NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Sale vs. La Rochelle (taped)
FS1 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United
FS1 — Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim —
