Sports on TV

Adv16 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah Valley at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Charleston Southern at Michigan State

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at Illinois

SEC — Colgate at Auburn

Advertisement

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Stetson at Ohio State

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBA — G-League Tip-off: Raptors 905 vs. Maine Red Claws

NFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas City at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Ireland vs. Denmark, Group D, Dublin —

Tuesday, November 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — NIT Season Tip-Off: Bucknell vs. Penn State, New York

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Virginia at Connecticut

SEC — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Louisiana State

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Fairfield at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBA — Portland at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Edmonton at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group C, Frankfurt, Germany

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Nations League: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, George Town, Cayman Islands —

Wednesday, November 20 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Princeton at Indiana

FS1 — Columbia at St. John’s

9 p.m.

BTN — The Citadel at Illinois

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Brigham Young at Boise State

11 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, Sacramento, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

SEC — Missouri at Kentucky

9 p.m.

SEC — Florida at Auburn

GOLF 2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, first round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Dallas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers —

Thursday, November 21 AUTO RACING 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Miami, Charleston, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph’s, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Mississippi State, Conway, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, Conway, S.C.

7 p.m.

BTN — North Florida at Iowa

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, New York

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Towson vs. Xavier, Charleston, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Buffalo vs. Connecticut, Charleston, S.C.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, New York

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina State at Georgia Tech

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, Naples, Fla. (taped)

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, second round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — Indianapolis at Houston

NFL — Indianapolis at Houston —

Friday, November 22 AUTO RACING 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia6:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T, Montego Bay, Jamaica

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Maryland (Baltimore County) vs. Eastern Michigan Montego Bay, Jamaica

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: North Texas vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.

7 p.m.

BTN — George Mason at Maryland

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Utah State, Montego Bay, Jamaica

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Charleston, S.C.

FS1 — Morehead State at Butler

SEC — Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky

9 p.m.

FS1 — Cal Poly at Creighton

SEC — South Dakota at Arkansas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado State at Wyoming

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, second round, Naples, Fla. (taped)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, third round, Dubai, United Arab

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León vs. Tijuana —

Saturday, November 23 AUTO RACING 6:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia at Massachusetts, Semifinal, Montville, Connecticut

FS2 — Florida A&M at Seton Hall

2 p.m.

FS2 — Robert Morris at Marquette

4 p.m.

FS2 — Pennsylvania at Providence

8 p.m.

BTN — Jacksonville State at Purdue

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

BTN — TBA

CBSSN — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

FOX — Penn State at Ohio State

FS1 — TBA

SEC — TBA

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston College at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

BTN — TBA

CBS — Texas A&M at Georgia

CBSSN — Southern Methodist at Navy

ESPN — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPNEWS — Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NFL — North Texas at Rice

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

SEC — TBA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami at Florida International

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

SEC — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Utah State

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, Naples, Fla. (taped)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, final round, Dubai, United Arab

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

NBA — New Orleans at Utah

RUGBY 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Ospreys (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham

8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Juventus at Atalanta

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Werder Bremen

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped) —

Sunday, November 24 CFL FOOTBALL 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Grey Cup: Teams TBD, Calgary

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan, Montego Bay, Jamaica

1 p.m.

ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, consolation, Montville, Connecticut

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, consolation, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

FS1 — North Florida at Creighton

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, consolation, Montville, Connecticut

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, consolation, Charleston, S.C.

5 p.m.

BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa

ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Seventh Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

SEC — Lamar at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

7 p.m.

BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh Place Game, Conway, S.C.

8 p.m.

SEC — Rutgers at Louisiana State

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County), Montego Bay, Jamaica

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson vs. Texas Christian, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Ohio State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

SEC — Missouri at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

SEC — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ESPNU — MEAC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Washington

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, Naples, Fla. (taped)

LUGE 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup (taped)

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Miami at Cleveland, Oakland at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Detroit at Washington, Seattle at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Tennessee

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at New England

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

RUGBY 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Sale vs. La Rochelle (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim —

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.