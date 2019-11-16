Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sports on TV

November 16, 2019 1:53 pm
 
8 min read
Share       
Adv16
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah Valley at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Charleston Southern at Michigan State

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at Illinois

SEC — Colgate at Auburn

Advertisement
8:30 p.m.

BTN — Stetson at Ohio State

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBA — G-League Tip-off: Raptors 905 vs. Maine Red Claws

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas City at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Ireland vs. Denmark, Group D, Dublin —

Tuesday, November 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — NIT Season Tip-Off: Bucknell vs. Penn State, New York

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Virginia at Connecticut

SEC — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Louisiana State

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Fairfield at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBA — Portland at New Orleans

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Edmonton at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group C, Frankfurt, Germany

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Nations League: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, George Town, Cayman Islands —

Wednesday, November 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Princeton at Indiana

FS1 — Columbia at St. John’s

9 p.m.

BTN — The Citadel at Illinois

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Brigham Young at Boise State

11 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, Sacramento, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

SEC — Missouri at Kentucky

9 p.m.

SEC — Florida at Auburn

GOLF
2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, first round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Dallas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers —

Thursday, November 21
AUTO RACING
5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Miami, Charleston, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph’s, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Mississippi State, Conway, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, Conway, S.C.

7 p.m.

BTN — North Florida at Iowa

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, New York

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Towson vs. Xavier, Charleston, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Buffalo vs. Connecticut, Charleston, S.C.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, New York

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina State at Georgia Tech

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, Naples, Fla. (taped)

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, second round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.

FOX — Indianapolis at Houston

NFL — Indianapolis at Houston —

Friday, November 22
AUTO RACING
5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia6:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T, Montego Bay, Jamaica

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Maryland (Baltimore County) vs. Eastern Michigan Montego Bay, Jamaica

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: North Texas vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Conway S.C.

7 p.m.

BTN — George Mason at Maryland

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Utah State, Montego Bay, Jamaica

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Charleston, S.C.

FS1 — Morehead State at Butler

SEC — Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky

9 p.m.

FS1 — Cal Poly at Creighton

SEC — South Dakota at Arkansas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado State at Wyoming

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, second round, Naples, Fla. (taped)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, third round, Dubai, United Arab

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León vs. Tijuana —

Saturday, November 23
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia at Massachusetts, Semifinal, Montville, Connecticut

FS2 — Florida A&M at Seton Hall

2 p.m.

FS2 — Robert Morris at Marquette

4 p.m.

FS2 — Pennsylvania at Providence

8 p.m.

BTN — Jacksonville State at Purdue

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

BTN — TBA

CBSSN — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

FOX — Penn State at Ohio State

FS1 — TBA

SEC — TBA

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston College at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

BTN — TBA

CBS — Texas A&M at Georgia

CBSSN — Southern Methodist at Navy

ESPN — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPNEWS — Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NFL — North Texas at Rice

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

SEC — TBA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami at Florida International

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

SEC — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Utah State

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, Naples, Fla. (taped)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, final round, Dubai, United Arab

NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

NBA — New Orleans at Utah

RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Ospreys (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham

8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Juventus at Atalanta

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf

FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Werder Bremen

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped) —

Sunday, November 24
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Grey Cup: Teams TBD, Calgary

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan, Montego Bay, Jamaica

1 p.m.

ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, consolation, Montville, Connecticut

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, consolation, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

FS1 — North Florida at Creighton

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island, Montego Bay, Jamaica

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Teams TBD, consolation, Montville, Connecticut

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, consolation, Charleston, S.C.

5 p.m.

BTN — Cal Poly at Iowa

ESPN — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Seventh Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

SEC — Lamar at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

7 p.m.

BTN — North Dakota at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Teams TBD, Seventh Place Game, Conway, S.C.

8 p.m.

SEC — Rutgers at Louisiana State

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Charleston Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Jamaica Classic: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County), Montego Bay, Jamaica

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson vs. Texas Christian, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Ohio State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

SEC — Missouri at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

SEC — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ESPNU — MEAC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Washington

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, Naples, Fla. (taped)

LUGE
4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup (taped)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Miami at Cleveland, Oakland at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, NY Giants at Chicago, Carolina at New Orleans, Detroit at Washington, Seattle at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Tennessee

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at New England

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

RUGBY
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Cup: Sale vs. La Rochelle (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim —

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted