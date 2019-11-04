Listen Live Sports

Sprained knee makes Brissett’s status unclear for Colts game

November 4, 2019 5:22 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a sprained left knee but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Miami.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters on his weekly conference call Brissett was feeling better than expected and no decision would be made until later this week.

It’s not even clear if Brissett will practice this week.

He was injured during the first half of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh when All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson fell into Brissett’s leg. He stood on the sideline with what appeared to be a brace protecting his leg but did not return to the game.

Receiver Parris Campbell also had surgery Monday for a fractured hand. Reich did not say how much time Campbell might miss.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

