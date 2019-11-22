Listen Live Sports

Spurs-76ers, Box

November 22, 2019 10:33 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (104)

DeRozan 12-23 5-5 29, Aldridge 8-12 1-1 17, Poeltl 2-6 0-0 4, Murray 3-8 3-5 9, Forbes 3-10 0-0 7, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 8-11 3-3 22, Carroll 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 2-5 0-0 5, Belinelli 3-6 0-0 7, Walker IV 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 43-85 12-16 104.

PHILADELPHIA (115)

Harris 10-16 3-4 26, Horford 8-14 2-2 18, Embiid 9-13 3-4 21, Simmons 3-10 4-8 10, Korkmaz 6-12 1-1 17, Ennis III 5-6 0-0 13, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 1-4 0-0 2, O’Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Burke 2-9 0-0 4, Milton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-89 13-19 115.

San Antonio 22 30 28 24—104
Philadelphia 29 30 28 28—115

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 6-18 (Gay 3-3, Belinelli 1-2, Mills 1-3, Forbes 1-8, Murray 0-2), Philadelphia 10-26 (Korkmaz 4-7, Ennis III 3-4, Harris 3-5, Burke 0-1, Milton 0-1, Embiid 0-2, Horford 0-3, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 32 (DeRozan 7), Philadelphia 51 (Embiid 14). Assists_San Antonio 21 (Mills, Murray 4), Philadelphia 32 (Simmons 13). Total Fouls_San Antonio 15, Philadelphia 21. A_20,927 (20,478).

