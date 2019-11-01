Spurs-Clippers, Box

SAN ANTONIO (97)

DeRozan 13-21 3-4 29, Aldridge 2-8 1-2 5, Lyles 2-2 0-0 4, Forbes 3-8 1-1 9, Murray 2-5 4-6 8, Gay 3-10 2-4 9, Poeltl 2-4 1-2 5, Mills 2-4 1-2 6, White 6-11 5-6 20, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0, Belinelli 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 36-80 18-27 97.

L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

Leonard 15-32 6-6 38, Patterson 0-5 0-0 0, Zubac 2-3 2-2 6, Beverley 3-7 1-2 8, Shamet 2-8 2-2 7, Harkless 3-3 2-4 8, Harrell 9-11 6-9 24, Green 0-3 0-0 0, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-19 1-2 12. Totals 39-91 20-27 103.

San Antonio 24 24 27 22— 97 L.A. Clippers 23 27 30 23—103

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-21 (White 3-4, Forbes 2-4, Mills 1-2, Gay 1-4, Walker IV 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Murray 0-1, Belinelli 0-4), L.A. Clippers 5-26 (Leonard 2-4, Beverley 1-3, Williams 1-4, Shamet 1-7, Green 0-3, Patterson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 48 (Gay 12), L.A. Clippers 48 (Leonard 12). Assists_San Antonio 15 (Gay 4), L.A. Clippers 16 (Beverley, Williams 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 28, L.A. Clippers 23. A_19,068 (18,997).

