The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spurs-Knicks, Box

November 23, 2019 10:32 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (111)

Aldridge 8-15 5-7 23, DeRozan 8-14 5-5 21, Poeltl 5-5 1-1 11, White 2-6 4-6 8, Forbes 0-4 0-0 0, Carroll 1-2 0-0 2, Gay 3-9 1-2 7, Lyles 4-5 1-2 12, Mills 6-8 0-0 17, Walker IV 1-2 0-2 2, Belinelli 2-5 2-3 8. Totals 40-75 19-28 111.

NEW YORK (104)

Morris Sr. 7-14 2-2 20, Randle 6-17 1-2 14, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 3-9 2-2 9, Barrett 6-11 1-4 13, Knox II 1-4 0-0 2, Portis 6-11 0-0 16, Robinson 2-3 2-2 6, Smith Jr. 3-7 0-1 7, Dotson 2-6 0-0 4, Ellington 4-11 1-2 13. Totals 40-93 9-15 104.

San Antonio 32 36 21 22—111
New York 16 27 28 33—104

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-23 (Mills 5-5, Lyles 3-4, Aldridge 2-2, Belinelli 2-4, Carroll 0-1, Gay 0-2, White 0-2, Forbes 0-3), New York 15-40 (Portis 4-6, Morris Sr. 4-6, Ellington 4-10, Smith Jr. 1-2, Ntilikina 1-4, Randle 1-5, Knox II 0-2, Barrett 0-2, Dotson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 47 (Poeltl 10), New York 37 (Randle 8). Assists_San Antonio 26 (White 5), New York 30 (Ntilikina 9). Total Fouls_San Antonio 17, New York 22. Technicals_San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A_19,320 (19,812).

