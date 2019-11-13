Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Timberwolves, Box

November 13, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (114)

DeRozan 12-18 3-4 27, Aldridge 10-16 3-4 23, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 2-6 7-7 11, Forbes 5-10 1-1 13, Gay 3-8 4-4 10, Metu 3-3 0-0 6, Poeltl 3-4 1-3 7, White 2-7 1-3 5, Mills 3-10 3-3 10, Belinelli 1-5 0-0 2, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-90 23-29 114.

MINNESOTA (129)

Graham 1-4 0-1 2, Covington 3-6 2-2 10, Towns 7-15 11-13 28, Culver 6-10 0-0 12, Wiggins 12-23 2-2 30, Layman 7-9 1-2 16, Vonleh 2-3 3-4 7, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Teague 6-10 5-6 18, Okogie 1-8 4-4 6. Totals 45-91 28-34 129.

San Antonio 24 35 36 19—114
Minnesota 26 40 40 23—129

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 3-17 (Forbes 2-7, Mills 1-4, Lyles 0-1, Gay 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Belinelli 0-3), Minnesota 11-34 (Wiggins 4-7, Towns 3-9, Covington 2-4, Layman 1-3, Teague 1-4, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Graham 0-2, Culver 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 44 (Lyles 11), Minnesota 50 (Towns 11). Assists_San Antonio 24 (DeRozan, White 4), Minnesota 25 (Wiggins 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 23, Minnesota 25. Technicals_Gay, DeRozan, Towns, Graham. A_11,581 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated