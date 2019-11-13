Spurs-Timberwolves, Box

SAN ANTONIO (114)

DeRozan 12-18 3-4 27, Aldridge 10-16 3-4 23, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 2-6 7-7 11, Forbes 5-10 1-1 13, Gay 3-8 4-4 10, Metu 3-3 0-0 6, Poeltl 3-4 1-3 7, White 2-7 1-3 5, Mills 3-10 3-3 10, Belinelli 1-5 0-0 2, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-90 23-29 114.

MINNESOTA (129)

Graham 1-4 0-1 2, Covington 3-6 2-2 10, Towns 7-15 11-13 28, Culver 6-10 0-0 12, Wiggins 12-23 2-2 30, Layman 7-9 1-2 16, Vonleh 2-3 3-4 7, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Teague 6-10 5-6 18, Okogie 1-8 4-4 6. Totals 45-91 28-34 129.

San Antonio 24 35 36 19—114 Minnesota 26 40 40 23—129

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 3-17 (Forbes 2-7, Mills 1-4, Lyles 0-1, Gay 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Belinelli 0-3), Minnesota 11-34 (Wiggins 4-7, Towns 3-9, Covington 2-4, Layman 1-3, Teague 1-4, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Graham 0-2, Culver 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 44 (Lyles 11), Minnesota 50 (Towns 11). Assists_San Antonio 24 (DeRozan, White 4), Minnesota 25 (Wiggins 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 23, Minnesota 25. Technicals_Gay, DeRozan, Towns, Graham. A_11,581 (19,356).

