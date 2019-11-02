Spurs-Warriors, Box

SAN ANTONIO (127)

DeRozan 4-7 5-7 13, Aldridge 8-15 6-6 22, Lyles 0-4 0-0 0, Forbes 5-13 1-1 14, White 4-11 1-1 10, Carroll 1-3 0-0 2, Gay 7-9 0-0 16, Metu 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-2 0-0 0, Poeltl 3-5 3-4 9, Mills 10-16 5-5 31, Belinelli 2-6 4-4 9, Walker IV 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-93 26-30 127.

GOLDEN STATE (110)

Robinson III 2-2 0-0 4, Green 2-7 0-0 6, Cauley-Stein 3-7 0-0 6, Poole 7-13 2-2 20, Russell 9-24 9-10 30, Spellman 0-0 2-2 2, Paschall 2-3 2-2 6, Chriss 2-4 0-0 4, Bowman 1-6 0-0 2, Burks 5-9 2-2 14, Lee 6-9 2-3 16. Totals 39-84 19-21 110.

San Antonio 29 28 40 30—127 Golden State 28 27 31 24—110

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 13-35 (Mills 6-9, Forbes 3-9, Gay 2-3, Belinelli 1-3, White 1-4, Carroll 0-1, Lyles 0-3, Aldridge 0-3), Golden State 13-28 (Poole 4-7, Russell 3-11, Burks 2-2, Lee 2-2, Green 2-4, Bowman 0-1, Paschall 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 52 (Lyles 14), Golden State 39 (Chriss 9). Assists_San Antonio 23 (DeRozan 11), Golden State 25 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Golden State 22. Technicals_Russell. A_18,064 (18,064).

