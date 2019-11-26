Listen Live Sports

St. Bonaventure beats Mercer with late free throws, 56-51

November 26, 2019 10:21 pm
 
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as St. Bonaventure used free throws to hold off Mercer, 56-51 in a Boca Raton Beach Classic campus game on Tuesday night.

The tournament opened with campus games, but shirts next week to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

The Bonnies led by seven at the break, 27-20, but trailed by two, 46-44 with 4:45 to play, when Djordje Dimitrijevic fouled Jalen English in the backcourt. English drained all three free throws to take a one-point lead.

Dimitrijevic hit a 3 to regain the lead for Mercer, but Kyle Loften answered with a jumper to tie the game and St. Bonaventure closed the game out by hitting six straight free throws, four by Lofton.

Lofton, who was 4-for-4 from the line, added 10 points and passed our four assists for St. Bonaventure (2-4).

Ethan Stair scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards to lead Mercer (4-3). Maciej Bender added 10 points.

