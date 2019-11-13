St. Francis takes on Longwood

St. Francis (NY) (1-1) vs. Longwood (2-1)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) and Longwood both look to put winning streaks together . St. Francis (NY) beat Lafayette by one point on Saturday. Longwood is coming off an 85-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Longwood’s Christian Wilson has averaged 13.3 points while Jaylon Wilson has put up 11 points. For the Terriers, Chauncey Hawkins has averaged 18 points while Deniz Celen has put up 12.5 points and five rebounds.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Hawkins has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST FIVE: St. Francis (NY) has averaged 66 points per game over its last five games. The Terriers are giving up 70 points per game over that span.

