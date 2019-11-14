Listen Live Sports

St. Joe’s faces Loyola-Chicago

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Saint Joseph’s (2-1) vs. Loyola of Chicago (1-2)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s visits Loyola of Chicago in an early season matchup. Saint Joseph’s took care of UConn by nine on the road on Wednesday, while Loyola of Chicago is coming off of a 76-72 home loss to Coppin State on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig has averaged 13.7 points, eight rebounds and 7.3 assists while Tate Hall has put up 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals. For the Hawks, Ryan Daly has averaged 21.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists while Lorenzo Edwards has put up 13.3 points and seven rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

