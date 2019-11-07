Listen Live Sports

St. John’s plays host to CCSU

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Central Connecticut (0-1) vs. St. John’s (1-0)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces Central Connecticut in an early season matchup. Central Connecticut fell short in a 74-59 game to Hartford on Tuesday. St. John’s is coming off a 109-79 win over Mercer on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 71.7 points per game last year. The Red Storm offense scored 81.2 points per contest on their way to a 12-2 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Central Connecticut went 4-7 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

