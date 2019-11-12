Listen Live Sports

St. Louis goes up against EWU

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
Eastern Washington (2-0) vs. Saint Louis (2-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Saint Louis both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned a victory on Saturday. Saint Louis earned an 81-70 home win over Valparaiso, while Eastern Washington won 74-66 at Seattle.

TEAM LEADERS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin has averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and 4.5 assists while Hasahn French has put up 13.5 points and seven rebounds. For the Eagles, Jacob Davison has averaged 20 points and three steals while Kim Aiken Jr. has put up 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVISON: Davison has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Eastern Washington has held opposing teams to 45.5 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

