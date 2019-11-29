St. Louis plays host to S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (3-4) vs. Saint Louis (6-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois and Saint Louis both look to put winning streaks together . Southern Illinois beat NC Central by 16 at home on Tuesday. Saint Louis is coming off a 64-54 win on the road over Boston College on Wednesday.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Jordan Goodwin, Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson have collectively scored 43 percent of all Saint Louis points this season. For Southern Illinois, Barret Benson, Eric McGill and Ronnie Suggs Jr. have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this year.DOMINANT DOMASK: Marcus Domask has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Billikens have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Salukis. Saint Louis has an assist on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three contests while Southern Illinois has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Saint Louis has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent this year. That rate is the 16th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Southern Illinois stands at just 18.3 percent (ranked 330th).

