St. Pete’s begins campaign against New Jersey City

New Jersey City vs. St. Peter’s (0-0)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Peter’s Peacocks will be taking on the Gothic Knights of Division III New Jersey City. St. Peter’s went 10-22 last year and finished 10th in the MAAC.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s went 3-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Peacocks put up 66.2 points per contest across those 12 games.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.