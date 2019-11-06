Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stanford gets 2019-20 campaign underway against Montana

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Montana (0-0) vs. Stanford (0-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Montana in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Montana went 26-9 last year and finished first in the Big Sky, while Stanford ended up 15-16 and finished 10th in the Pac-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 5-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Grizzlies gave up 71.1 points per game while scoring 68.9 per matchup. Stanford went 7-5 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and giving up 71.9 per game in the process.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term