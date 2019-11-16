Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stansberry leads Hawaii past Portland St. 83-75

November 16, 2019 2:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Eddie Stansberry had a career-high 28 points as Hawaii defeated Portland State 83-75 on Friday night.

Stansberry made 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Drew Buggs had 13 points for Hawaii (3-1). Samuta Avea added 12 points. Zigmars Raimo had 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the home team.

Matt Hauser had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Holland Woods added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals. Chris Whitaker had 10 points.

Advertisement

Hawaii plays Illinois on the road on Monday. Portland State plays Portland at home on Wednesday.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted