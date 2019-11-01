Stars-Avalanche Sums

Dallas 1 1 0—2 Colorado 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 8 (Pavelski, Gurianov), 18:06. Penalties_Seguin, DAL, (delay of game), 3:27; Cole, COL, (interference), 6:29; Oleksiak, DAL, (interference), 9:02.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 9 (Janmark), 5:39 (sh). 3, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Kadri, Makar), 9:54 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL, (delay of game), 4:12; Cogliano, DAL, (hooking), 9:24; Kadri, COL, (holding stick), 15:05; Perry, DAL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:30; Compher, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:30; Klingberg, DAL, (tripping), 18:03.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-8-8_29. Colorado 11-17-11_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Colorado 1 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 3-3-0 (39 shots-38 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 6-2-2 (29-27).

A_18,020 (18,007). T_2:35.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.