Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Avalanche Sums

November 2, 2019 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 1 1 0—2
Colorado 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 8 (Gurianov, Pavelski), 18:06. Penalties_Seguin, DAL, (delay of game), 3:27; Cole, COL, (interference), 6:29; Oleksiak, DAL, (interference), 9:02.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 9 (Janmark), 5:39 (sh). 3, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Makar, Kadri), 9:54 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL, (delay of game), 4:12; Cogliano, DAL, (hooking), 9:24; Kadri, COL, (holding stick), 15:05; Perry, DAL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:30; Compher, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:30; Klingberg, DAL, (tripping), 18:03.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-8-8_29. Colorado 11-17-11_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Colorado 1 of 5.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 3-3-0 (39 shots-38 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 6-2-2 (29-27).

A_18,020 (18,007). T_2:35.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb