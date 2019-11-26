Stars-Blackhawks Sum

Dallas 0 0 0—0 Chicago 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 7 (Nylander, Gustafsson), 11:20.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Chicago, Kane 12 (DeBrincat, Shaw), 10:42 (pp). 3, Chicago, Murphy 2, 17:20.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-14-9_32. Chicago 12-11-15_38.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 6-3-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Chicago, Crawford 4-5-2 (32-32).

T_2:21.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Travis Toomey.

