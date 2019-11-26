Listen Live Sports

Stars-Blackhawks Sums

November 26, 2019 11:11 pm
 
Dallas 0 0 0—0
Chicago 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 7 (Nylander, Gustafsson), 11:20. Penalties_Carpenter, CHI, (slashing), 16:15.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Shaw, CHI, (tripping), 6:32.

Third Period_2, Chicago, Kane 12 (DeBrincat, Shaw), 10:42 (pp). 3, Chicago, Murphy 2, 17:20. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (high sticking), 9:49.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-14-9_32. Chicago 12-11-15_38.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 6-4-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-5-2 (32-32).

A_21,210 (19,717). T_2:21.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Travis Toomey.

