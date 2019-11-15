Stars-Canucks Sums

Dallas 1 2 1—4 Vancouver 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Dowling 2 (Ja.Benn, Seguin), 3:45. Penalties_Jo.Benn, VAN, Major (fighting), 3:05; Gurianov, DAL, Major (fighting), 3:05; Seguin, DAL, (tripping), 5:00; Stecher, VAN, (interference), 11:57.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Comeau 1 (Faksa, Heiskanen), 4:03. 3, Vancouver, Virtanen 6 (Horvat, Pearson), 5:21. 4, Vancouver, Stecher 2 (Pettersson, Jo.Benn), 11:30. 5, Dallas, Seguin 4 (Heiskanen, Pavelski), 18:29. Penalties_Pavelski, DAL, (slashing), 0:28; Gardner, DAL, (tripping), 6:29; Horvat, VAN, (slashing), 9:11.

Third Period_6, Dallas, Radulov 6 (Pavelski), 17:24. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-9-10_29. Vancouver 8-12-14_34.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 4-3-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 5-5-3 (29-25).

A_18,642 (18,910). T_2:25.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

