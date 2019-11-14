Stars-Flames Sums

Dallas 0 1 2—3 Calgary 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Hamonic, CGY, (boarding), 3:53; Pavelski, DAL, (slashing), 11:18; Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 19:02.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 4 (Gurianov, Heiskanen), 3:22 (pp). Penalties_Bennett, CGY, (interference), 1:27.

Third Period_2, Dallas, Dowling 1, 6:38. 3, Calgary, Monahan 5 (Gaudreau, Tkachuk), 9:57 (pp). 4, Dallas, Pavelski 5 (Faksa), 18:27. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (hooking), 2:05; Faksa, DAL, major (high sticking), 8:38.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-18-6_32. Calgary 8-6-11_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 6-5-1 (25 shots-24 saves). Calgary, Talbot 1-4-0 (31-29).

A_18,257 (19,289). T_2:25.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.