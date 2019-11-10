Stars-Jets Sums

Dallas 0 2 0 0—2 Winnipeg 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 4 (Wheeler, Pionk), 19:33 (pp). Penalties_Benn, DAL, (interference), 17:57.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Janmark 2 (Dickinson), 5:22. 3, Dallas, Faksa 5 (Lindell, Gurianov), 10:27. Penalties_Perry, DAL, (hooking), 17:37.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Copp 3 (Lowry, Poolman), 1:52. Penalties_Kulikov, WPG, (tripping), 4:46; Khudobin, DAL, served by Cogliano, (delay of game), 14:45.

Overtime_5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 7 (Morrissey), 0:21. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 5-12-11_28. Winnipeg 7-6-15-1_29.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 3-3-1 (29 shots-26 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 8-5-1 (28-26).

A_15,323 (15,321). T_2:30.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Andrew Smith.

