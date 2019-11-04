STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (155) 9-0 3899 1 2. James Madison (1) 8-1 3731 2 3. Weber State 7-2 3559 3 4. South Dakota State 7-2 3452 4 5. Northern Iowa 6-3 3079 9 6. Montana 7-2 3074 8 7. Central Arkansas 7-2 2851 10 8. Sacramento State 6-3 2715 6 9. Furman 6-3 2333 13 10. Princeton 7-0 2274 12 11. Illinois State 6-3 2272 7 12. Montana State 6-3 1993 14 13. Dartmouth 7-0 1685 15 14. N.C. A&T 6-2 1529 16 15. Kennesaw State 7-2 1453 5 16. Florida A&M 8-1 1412 17 17. Southeast Missouri State 6-3 1259 18 18. Villanova 6-3 1244 11 19. Monmouth 7-2 1126 — 20. CCSU 8-1 1071 19 21. Towson 5-4 761 21 22. North Dakota 5-3 675 24 23. New Hampshire 5-3 647 — 24. Wofford 5-3 529 23 25. Nicholls 5-4 401 25

Others: Austin Peay 354, UT Martin 287, Sam Houston State 224, Alcorn State 215, Citadel 129, Richmond 78, Southern Illinois 74, Yale 71, UC Davis 61, Southeastern Louisiana 55, Stony Brook 49, Jacksonville State 34, Delaware 17, Youngstown State 16, San Diego 6, Elon 3, McNeese 1, Abilene Christian 1, Campbell 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.