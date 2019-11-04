STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (155)
|9-0
|3899
|1
|2. James Madison (1)
|8-1
|3731
|2
|3. Weber State
|7-2
|3559
|3
|4. South Dakota State
|7-2
|3452
|4
|5. Northern Iowa
|6-3
|3079
|9
|6. Montana
|7-2
|3074
|8
|7. Central Arkansas
|7-2
|2851
|10
|8. Sacramento State
|6-3
|2715
|6
|9. Furman
|6-3
|2333
|13
|10. Princeton
|7-0
|2274
|12
|11. Illinois State
|6-3
|2272
|7
|12. Montana State
|6-3
|1993
|14
|13. Dartmouth
|7-0
|1685
|15
|14. N.C. A&T
|6-2
|1529
|16
|15. Kennesaw State
|7-2
|1453
|5
|16. Florida A&M
|8-1
|1412
|17
|17. Southeast Missouri State
|6-3
|1259
|18
|18. Villanova
|6-3
|1244
|11
|19. Monmouth
|7-2
|1126
|—
|20. CCSU
|8-1
|1071
|19
|21. Towson
|5-4
|761
|21
|22. North Dakota
|5-3
|675
|24
|23. New Hampshire
|5-3
|647
|—
|24. Wofford
|5-3
|529
|23
|25. Nicholls
|5-4
|401
|25
Others: Austin Peay 354, UT Martin 287, Sam Houston State 224, Alcorn State 215, Citadel 129, Richmond 78, Southern Illinois 74, Yale 71, UC Davis 61, Southeastern Louisiana 55, Stony Brook 49, Jacksonville State 34, Delaware 17, Youngstown State 16, San Diego 6, Elon 3, McNeese 1, Abilene Christian 1, Campbell 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.