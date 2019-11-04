Listen Live Sports

STATS FCS Poll

November 4, 2019 3:37 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (155) 9-0 3899 1
2. James Madison (1) 8-1 3731 2
3. Weber State 7-2 3559 3
4. South Dakota State 7-2 3452 4
5. Northern Iowa 6-3 3079 9
6. Montana 7-2 3074 8
7. Central Arkansas 7-2 2851 10
8. Sacramento State 6-3 2715 6
9. Furman 6-3 2333 13
10. Princeton 7-0 2274 12
11. Illinois State 6-3 2272 7
12. Montana State 6-3 1993 14
13. Dartmouth 7-0 1685 15
14. N.C. A&T 6-2 1529 16
15. Kennesaw State 7-2 1453 5
16. Florida A&M 8-1 1412 17
17. Southeast Missouri State 6-3 1259 18
18. Villanova 6-3 1244 11
19. Monmouth 7-2 1126
20. CCSU 8-1 1071 19
21. Towson 5-4 761 21
22. North Dakota 5-3 675 24
23. New Hampshire 5-3 647
24. Wofford 5-3 529 23
25. Nicholls 5-4 401 25

Others: Austin Peay 354, UT Martin 287, Sam Houston State 224, Alcorn State 215, Citadel 129, Richmond 78, Southern Illinois 74, Yale 71, UC Davis 61, Southeastern Louisiana 55, Stony Brook 49, Jacksonville State 34, Delaware 17, Youngstown State 16, San Diego 6, Elon 3, McNeese 1, Abilene Christian 1, Campbell 1.

